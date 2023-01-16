Margarette Allen St. Andre, 72, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in Slidell, LA.
Margarette was born in Lonoke, Arkansas June 3, 1950. She was a resident of Hancock County, MS for over 30 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by father, Theron Allen, mother, Alice June Adkins Martin and sister Doris Marie Reaves.
Survived by her sister, Janet Allen Alfonso; brother, Theron Bob Allen; three daughters, Cynthia Ann Swanson, Theresa Marie Pye, and Anna Marie Napolitano; son, Louis John Napolitano; and soul mate, James Leclere; 14 grandchildren; and 11 + 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home
110 Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis MS from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Margarette St. Andre.
