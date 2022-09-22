Margaret W. “Peggy” MacAniff, 76, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Peggy spent her early years in Virginia before moving to Pennsylvania. She and her husband fell in love with Bay St. Louis and lived in the Bay for many years.
Peggy never shied away from a task. She could do anything that she set her mind to. She loved gardening and reading. One of her favorite quotes was “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” – Cicero.
Peggy was known for her intelligence and quick wit. She loved a lively conversation.
She is survived by her husband, James MacAniff; son, James MacAniff, Jr.; and daughter, Pamela MacAniff Cooley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The immediate family will have a private interment.
In lieu of flowers: Ensure that your community has a garden and that your children have access to books.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the MacAniff Family.
