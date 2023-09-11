Margaret Virginia Payne (Smith), 86, of Perkinston, MS, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 4, 2023. She was born to the late Jacob and Era Smith (Magee), a salesman and a homemaker, in Pike, Mississippi on October 16, 1936. She grew up in Tylertown, MS and was known by “Virginia”. She married her husband, Jerry L. Payne and traveled with him while he was enlisted in the Air Force. During that time, they had three children, Shelia, Sharon and Cheryl. After retiring from the Air Force, they raised their family in Violet, LA. Margaret was a long-time employee of New Orleans favorite McKenzie’s Bakery. After she retired, she enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, and reading her bible. She will be missed greatly by all those who loved and knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Era Smith; brothers, Milton and Jarrel Smith; daughters, Shelia Ann Payne and Sharon Elizabeth Payne, and husband, Jerry Lynn Payne.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lynne McManus (John); 13 grandchildren, Edwin James Bode Jr., Amanda Guevara, Rosita Bode, Tricia Vergona, Sabrina Blanchard, Kayla Blanchard, Steven D. Blanchard Jr., Eric Payne, Brandon Payne, Jaime Payne, Terrie Ann Rivera, Michelle Acevedo, and Kelsey Johnson; 36 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation is Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home.
Graveside service and burial is Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Magees Creek Cemetery, Hwy 98E, Tylertown, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Margaret Payne.
