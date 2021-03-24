Margaret Mary "Maggie" MacMillan

Our dearest Maggie entered life eternal on Monday, March 15, 2021.
She was born in Hopeman, Scotland on January 23, 1927. She moved to Forres, Scotland in June of 1929 and then to Glasgow, Scotland in 1938 where she received her education.
During World War II, she served in the British Army as a spotter for AA Artillery.
After the war, she met her beloved husband Joseph and they were married June 30, 1950. They left Scotland in 1951 for a move to Canada and later entered the United States in 1955. They lived in Livonia, Michigan and became U.S. Citizens in 1960.
Maggie operated her own manicuring business for many years in Southfield, Michigan.
In later years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Joe, to many places including
Russia, South Korea, Japan, and many states in the U.S.
Maggie and Joe moved to Mississippi in 1980 for Joe's work at the NASA Test Site. They built their home in Diamondhead, where they made many friends.
Maggie was Past Chief Daughter of Lady McRae Lodge in Dearborn, Michigan. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, Diamondhead Boaters, and the DWGA for many years. She was a member of Diamondhead Community Church.
Maggie treasured her 67+ years she shared with her wonderful husband, Joe. She loved her golf, her travels, and her many, many dear friends.
Maggie was preceded in death by her beloved dad, James Durno and mother, Margaret Durno, sister and brother in-law, Rena and Willam MacMillan of Canada, James Bruce of Scotland, and her beloved husband, Joseph MacMillan
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Bruce of Scotland, brother-in-law, Dan
MacMillan & wife, Helene of Dearborn, Michigan; nephew, Douglas Beaton of San
Francisco, CA; Nieces, Luanne Pullia and husband, Tony and Lori Zanatta and husband,
Lorenzo all of Canada and Linda McMillan and husband Brian, Margaret
Urquhart and husband Allan all of Scotland, great nephew Anthony Pullia of Canada; and
great nieces, Olivia Peels, Allie Pullia, and Ella Zanatta all of Canada. Special thanks to
good friend, Sharon Keith, Betty, Carol, and all her family of friends in Diamondhead.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is assisting the family with arrangements.
