Margaret M. Beckwith Blaisdell, age 85, of Diamondhead, passed away on September 28, 2022.
Margaret (Marge) was born in Richmond, Virginia, November 2, 1936, and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She graduated from Holy Cross Academy and attended the University of Maryland. She was secretary at Sun Oil and at RCA on the Polaris Missile Program.
Marge married Bill Blaisdell at Blessed Sacrament Church, Chevy Chase, D.C on May 23, 1959. As the family grew, she applied her great skills as a devoted wife, accomplished homemaker, great cook, and loving Mother of four. Marge supported her husband's career as the family moved about from Rockville, MD, Virginia Beach, VA, Chicago, IL, and Charlotte, NC, ending in Diamondhead, MS. Diamondhead was her home for 33 years. Marge was a deeply committed Catholic, who served the church in numerous activities. She will be deeply missed at daily mass at Annunciation Church, Kiln, MS. She was the first to welcome every newcomer.
Marge was preceded in death by her father, Howard Lee Beckwith, her mother, Catherine Conner Beckwith, her sister, Patricia Becker (Thomas); and brother, Maj. General Ronald Beckwith, USMC (Judith).
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill; her children, Michael (Katie), Stephen (Mary Ann), Richard, daughter Catherine; her grandchildren, Maxwell, Sloan, Lyla, R.J., Amory, and Jackson; her niece Allison Ochoa; and her nephew, Brian Beckwith.
Marge will be laid to rest at Biloxi National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please contribute to Mary's Meals (Marysmealsusa.org) 75 Orchard Street, Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 10 - 11 am at Annunciation Catholic Church, Kiln, MS. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be at 2:30 pm in Biloxi National Cemetery.
