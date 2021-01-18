Margaret Jane (Cook) Prevou of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on Monday,
January 11 in Bay St. Louis. Margaret was born in Franklin, TN in 1928, and moved to the MS Gulf Coast at an early age where she learned to make pralines and divinity in her parents' candy store, Cook's Pralines and Gifts. The pralines were a famous item in the area for many years and a regular stop for visitors who continued writing to them for praline orders long after the shop closed.
She graduated from Bay High School in 1945, and married Henry in 1948.
She was an active member of American Legion Post 139 Auxilliary, holding several officer positions, as well as President, and was a friendly and helpful face to Hancock County farmers when she worked for (and retired from) the Farmers Home Administration.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ida G. and Lester G. Cook, Sr.; brother, Lester G. Cook, Jr. and her husband, Henry J. Prevou, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Becky Rotundo, Henry “Chip” (MaryAnn) Prevou, and Lynette (Walter) Beck; sister, Myrtle Cook Schmidt of Tampa, FL; and her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private service for Margaret will be held at a later date, with Interment at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers or if you choose the family requests donations be made in her name to the Hancock County Food Pantry or to the Rabboni Community of Our Lady of the Gulf Church.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of her arrangements.
