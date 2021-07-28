Margaret E. Cuevas, age 90, passed away on July 27, 2021 in Kiln, Mississippi.
Margaret was a lifelong resident of Kiln, born to Herbert and Emma Necaise in 1931 and attended the Kiln Consolidated School.
She was a loving homemaker and a caregiver. She was also the owner of the former Cuevas Junction Restaurant. She loved to cook, taking care of family and friends with large food offerings. She also enjoyed traveling.
Margaret was of Catholic faith and a lifelong member of Annunciation Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Cuevas; daughter, Earlene C. Kornman; son, Berlyn Cuevas; brothers, Liston Necaise, Donald Necaise and Jerry Necaise; and sisters, Barbara Nell Ladner and Thelma Shiyou.
Survivors include her son Garland Cuevas, three grandchildren, Connie Gipson (Rick), Scottie Duprey (Rhonda), Brandy Gebbia (Shawn); six great-grandchildren, Ashton, Destin, Bryce, Chase, Baleigh, Brennan; three great-great-grandchildren, Bowen, Ella Rose, Dawson; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Annunciation Church, 16257 Sister Mary Ellen Rd, Kiln, MS 39556, with visitation for family and friends starting at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian served the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.RiemannFamily.com
