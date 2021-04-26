Marcella Parcher Goul, 102 years old, of Gulfport, MS, passed peacefully at her home April 23, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Marcella was born September 20, 1918, in Muncie, Indiana. She graduated from Muncie Central High School and married her high school sweetheart, Robert Goul. Marcella bore four children, Michael, John, Dan, and Kay. She was a devoted military wife, mother, and grandmother.
She and Robert chose Gulfport for their retirement years where they enjoyed teaching all their grandchildren how to swim in their pool installed for that particular purpose. They both served at Keesler Air Force Base as Red Cross volunteers for many years. Marcella was an avid reader, enjoyed letting all family members just try to beat her at scrabble, crocheting, the casino, cooking for endless visitors, and especially her bridge club. Marcella was an honorary member of the Gulf Coast Bridge Association and received her Life Master in 2008. Marcella was an avid hockey fan and loved music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adlyn and John Parcher; husband, Robert Francis Goul; sister, Kathleen Ruddick; and great-grandson, Michael (Bean) Robert Goul III.
She is survived by her four children, Michael (Deborah) Goul of Pensacola, Fla., John (Betty) Goul of Gulfport, Dan (Jolinda) Goul of Westminster, Colorado, and Kay (Thomas) Sones of Diamondhead. She leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi, where friends may visit one hour prior. Mrs. Goul will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery.
The family wants to express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to her devout caregivers, John and Betty Goul, nursing staff at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport, and St. Joseph Hospice personnel that so kindly met her needs and the needs of our family.
The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
