Manning Jones Jr. was born October 3,1956 in Picayune, Mississippi to Manning Jones Sr. and Valena C. Jones. He was one of ten children. He was married to Mrs. Judith K. Jones for 37 years and in that time they had three children.
Mr. Jones was a faithful member of Greater North Shore Full Gospel Baptist Church where he served as a devoted Deacon. Mr. Jones was employed at Stennis Space Center and retired after 40 years of service in October 2018. He was loved by so many in his community.
Mr. Jones was preceded in his death by his parents Manning Jones Sr. and Valena C. Jones. Manning Jones Jr. leaves to cherish his memories three children: Yolanda Clayborne of Picayune, MS; Nicholas Wash (Rebecca) of Picayune, MS; Erica Jones of Gulfport, MS. One brother Ricky Jones (Lisa) of Gulfport, MS; six sisters: Minnie P. Staten, Ethel Mae Bell, Patricia A. Johnson (Lyndon), and Clara F. Jones, all of Picayune, MS; Carolyn Davis (Colon) of Portsmouth, VA; and Bobbie H. Tate (Terry) of Bay St. Louis, MS; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 3:30pm-6:00pm at Baylous Funeral Home. A private, invitation only service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Baylous Funeral Home.
