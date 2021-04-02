Major Thomas Lemuel McCoy, Jr. USAF (Ret), went to be with his Lord on March 29, 2021 at the age of 97. He Was born in Monroe, LA. He was married to the love of his life, Muriel Latour McCoy, for over 72 years when she passed away in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Thomas Lemuel McCoy, Sr. and Lillian Moore McCoy; and a brother, Martin Lemuel McCoy.
Thomas is survived by his children, Martin Bradley McCoy and his wife Beverly of Sioux Falls, SD and Terrie McCoy Ledbetter of Diamondhead, MS; his grandchildren, Tiffany McCoy, Craig Smith, Jr. and his wife Dusty, Kelly Smith Reese, Justin VanderVorste and his wife Alesha, Jeff VanderVorste and his wife Stephanie, and Kaity McCoy Soukup and her husband Jordan; and nine great grandchildren.
Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Pass Christian.
Tom was a Captain in the Air Force during WWII where he flew a Douglas A-20 with Muriel’s nickname, MOOTSIE, emblazoned on the side of the plane. He also kept a picture of Muriel on the steering wheel. After WWII Tom entered the Reserves where he retired as a Major. Tom enjoyed sharing flying stories with the many FLY BOYS in the Diamondhead area.
After graduating from Tulane with a degree in Mechanical Engineering he worked for chemical plants.
He was an avid golfer and was an active member of the Mississippi Seniors Golf Association for many years where he became a Distinguished Senior in 2010. Tom proudly shot four Holes-in-One!
He was a member of the Krewe of Diamondhead where he & his wife, Muriel, enjoyed many Mardi Gras festivities. He and Muriel enjoyed traveling, fishing, square dancing, and playing bridge.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Pass Christian at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
