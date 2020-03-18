Mai Allen Bratton has passed this life into the next with her faith in good standing with the Lord, thank the Lord Jesus Christ our Savior. Born on July 18, 1938, Mai was 83 years old when she passed away near her home in Waveland, Mississippi, where she lived for the past 40 years. Mai is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Bratton; her children Henry and Treva; and all of her grandchildren. Mai is predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Regina. Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Mai’s Baptist faith was the principal theme of her life and her relationship with the Lord. Her education at Memphis State University and her love of helping others, led her to becoming a Registered Nurse, where she served the convalescent population with love and devotion for over 40 years. Mai was also an accomplished artist and her work in various mediums was admired and purchased by many. Mai’s melodious singing voice was heard throughout church choirs from Texas to Mississippi, and singing to the Lord brought her great joy. Mai touched the lives and hearts of all whom she encountered with her beautiful smile and bright spirit. A memorial service celebrating Mai’s life will be held at a future date and time and all friends and family will be notified so that they can attend. We thank you for your prayers and thoughts during this time. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.