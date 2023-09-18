Lyonie Joseph "Jeep" Ladner, Sr., of the Ansley Community passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from Parkinson's Disease at the age of 82.
He was born on January 31, 1941 in Bayou LaCroix to August and Myrtle Ladner. Jeep attended Kiln High School and was part of the first class to graduate from Hancock North Central School in 1959. He was a member of the St. Ann Catholic Church in Clermont Harbor. Before opening his own business (Jeep's Plumbing) he worked for George's Plumbing in New Orleans. Jeep was a member of Gulfview, Progressive and Devil Swamp Hunting Clubs and Gulf Coast Sportsmans Club. He served as Grand Marshal for the Waveland Civic Association and King of Mardi Gras for SCOWI. In 1974 he coached and led the Ladner's Friendly Inn Men's softball team to winning the Mississippi State Championship where they later played in New York for the National Championship. He coached and Sponsored many women's, men's, and youth softball leagues. Jeep was appointed and served on the Port and Harbor Commission before being elected to serve two terms as a Hancock County District 1 Board of Supervisor. His enjoyments after retirement were gardening, wood working, and visiting local Casinos.
Jeep was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Alton (Lois) Ladner, Jim (Barbara) Ladner, and Larry Ladner; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eusebe and Lucy Galiano; two brothers-in-law, Bill Bourgeois, and Don Galiano; and two sisters-in-law, Dianne Galiano, and Edna Mae Galiano.
Among those to cherish and keep his memories are his beloved wife of 61 years, Rosalie Galiano Ladner; four children, Lyonie Ladner, Jr., Lynel (Rodney) Necaise, Matthew (Tonya) Ladner, and Leslie (Jeston) Ladner; six loving grandchildren, Haley, Hayden, Samantha, Maddie, Maesyn, and Wyatt; four special great-grandchildren, Camdyn, Brynlee, Karsyn, and Caysen; siblings, Myrna Bourgeois, Terrell Ladner, Sr., and Brenda Ford; in-laws, Maria Galiano and Patrick (Klara) Galiano along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Dunbar Village and Notre Dame Hospice for the excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Clermont Harbor: 5858 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Entombment to follow at Bayou LaCroix Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
View and sign online tribute at bslef.com
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lyonie Joseph "Jeep" Ladner, Sr.
