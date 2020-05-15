Lynne Johnson, 64, of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 in Canon Hospice, Gulfport.

Lynne was born October 3, 1955 to Pete and Bobbie Powell in Poplarville. She was a unique and talented person. She will be remembered as a great friend and devoted Mother. Lynne especially enjoyed home improvement projects and caring from those closest to her.

Her parents precede in death.

Family members include her husband of 44 years, Larry; three children, Cassie (Josh) LaFontaine, Steven Johnson, Greg (Jamie) Johnson; one brother, Curtis (Faye) Powell; four grandchildren, Jace, Jensyn, Kambrie, and Kenslie.

Graveside services will be held at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery (60 Powell Lane, Lumberton, MS, 39455) on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.