Lynne Johnson, 64, of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 in Canon Hospice, Gulfport.
Lynne was born October 3, 1955 to Pete and Bobbie Powell in Poplarville. She was a unique and talented person. She will be remembered as a great friend and devoted Mother. Lynne especially enjoyed home improvement projects and caring from those closest to her.
Her parents precede in death.
Family members include her husband of 44 years, Larry; three children, Cassie (Josh) LaFontaine, Steven Johnson, Greg (Jamie) Johnson; one brother, Curtis (Faye) Powell; four grandchildren, Jace, Jensyn, Kambrie, and Kenslie.
Graveside services will be held at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery (60 Powell Lane, Lumberton, MS, 39455) on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.