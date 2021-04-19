Lynn (Boylan) Johnston

On April 9, 2021, Lynn Johnston, loving mother of three sons, passed away at the age of 74.
Lynn was born on November 18, 1946 in New Orleans, LA to John and Lucille Boylan. She was the second of six sisters: Gail Hughes, Susan St Clair, Ann Lion (deceased), Bonnie Boylan and Carol Morales.
In 1965 she married Robert Johnston and together they raised three children; Robert (Rob) of Dallas, TX, Eldin of Asbury Park, NJ, and Joseph (Joe) of Slidell, LA. The couple later divorced and remained amicable.
She is also survived by four grandchildren; Richard, Robert (Robbie), Nicole and John.
Lynn had a sharp wit and loved to laugh. She was a big fan of horror movies and looked forward to Halloween every year. She was a great cook and during the holidays she was famous for the special cookies she made called “cocoons.” In her work, she traveled throughout the south east and loved meeting new people. She eventually settled and retired in Waveland, MS.
A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor (2320 Paris Rd, Chalmette, LA) on Tuesday, May 11th at 10am. All are welcome to join.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.