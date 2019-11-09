Lynette Labat Brown
Lynette Labat Brown passed away on November 5, 2019. Lynette was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Lynette's visitation will be held November 16, 2019 10:00am and service to follow at 11:00am at St. Rose de Lima 301 S. Necaise Ave. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
Hartwell's Christian Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
