Lyndall S. Bilbo passed away on December 24, 2020 in Pass Christian, MS.
Lyndall loved working in the yard, shopping with her sister and being “Granny” to Bryce and Chase. She was famous for her home cooked Sunday dinners where any family member was welcomed. Her Christmas Eve chicken and sausage gumbo as well as her homemade anise cookies were always available for family and friends who stopped by to visit. She touched many young lives in her career at Bay Waveland School District for more than 30 years. She served as Secretary at Waveland Elementary for many of those years and knew every child by name and bandaged many a knee or elbow.
Lyndall was preceded in death by her husband, Roddie Bilbo; her son, Darin Bilbo, her parents, Clarence and Lillian Schindler; and her brother, Edmond Schindler.
Mrs. Bilbo is survived by her loving daughter, Rhonda Duprey (Scottie); her grandsons, Bryce and Chase Duprey; her great grandson, Bowen Duprey; her siblings, Beverly Ladner, Warren Schindler, Mary Ann Pucheu and Kathleen Sick; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Canon Hospice and especially David Taylor for their tender care throughout her illness. The family would also like to thank Kim Zulli and the loving staff at Pass Oaks.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Alzheimer’s foundation in her memory. support.brightfocus.org
A prayer service will be at 10:00 a.m., at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS, with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
Due to current State COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required. If you have shown symptoms or have been confirmed with the COVID-19 virus, please refrain from attending.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
