Lynda Joyce Lizana Hudnall, 78, went to be with Jesus, Feb 16, 2023 (her birthday). She was born on Feb 16, 1945 in a hearse (there were no ambulances) in Pass Christian, MS on her way to the hospital to Earl and Alta (Romero) Lizana. Lynda met the love of her life, John Alan Hudnall as he served as an Airman in the US Air Force in Biloxi, MS, when she attended a weekly dance on base. They only knew each other 2 months before they married in December 1964.
She was proud to be a milkman’s daughter and joked about it often. She served beside her husband for many years at Woodland Family Worship Center in all of it’s forms as well as a Chaplain’s wife. Her and John were part of many different clubs such as Civil War Historical Society, CB Clubs, and Goldwing Association. She also cheered on her husband from the stands at West Capital Raceway. Some of her favorite moments were spent traveling around the United States as well as loving on her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She was well known for giving greeting cards for any occasion and free hugs to anyone anywhere.
She was pre-deceased by her parents and the love of her life of 52 years. She was also pre-deceased by her siblings Marie, Earl Jr, Shirley, Elaine, Morris, and John. As well as her father-in-law, John Hudnall and grandson, Ryan Goodman.
She is survived by her daughters, Melinda (Jim) Meeker of New Braunfels, TX, and Michele (Doug) Goodman of Esparto, CA.; grand-kids, Douglas (Cece) Day, Sarah Dixon, Scott Dixon, Brittany Goodman King, Ryan (Rachel) Meeker, Heather (Joshua) Williams, and Jennifer Meeker. She is also survived by 11 great-grandkids, numerous nieces and nephews, and many many friends she called family.
Private interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life with be held on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m., at Woodland Family Worship Center, 386 W. Beamer Street, Woodland, CA 95695.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.