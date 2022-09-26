Lula Shaneyfelt (95) – Today our heavenly father granted our beloved mother Lula Shaneyfelt her wings, and welcomed her home.
She was born to Jesse and Clara Jones in Boyle, MS on February 1, 1927. Lula, a native of Mississippi, grew up in the Delta before finally settling on the Gulf Coast for the remainder of her life.
She proudly raised seven beautiful children; five sons and two daughters. Her children Billy, Bobby and Buddy Boswell along with Donna, Clarice, Calvin and Ronald Shaneyfelt’s families constitute sixty-one grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. Through love, compassion and devotion to family, her legacy echoes across five generations.
She is preceded in death by her husband Louis Shaneyfelt (2020) and fifth son Ronald Shaneyfelt (1986).
Whether it was enjoying the company of family and friends, or the occasional visit to the local casino; she remained an avid Christian, devoted wife, mother and friend. We celebrate her life and remind ourselves that this is never goodbye, but simply her opportunity to take her place amongst family and friends that have passed before her. For those left behind we will cherish the laughs and smiles we shared together in our hearts and memories forever.
Graveside Services will be held at 1pm, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Lakeshore Cemetery.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is honored to serve the family of Lula Shaneyfelt.
