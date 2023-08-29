“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.” Psalms 100:1-2
Lula Sarah James, age 84, was born May 7, 1939, to the late John and Fannie Benson. Sarah was married to the late Rogers James on June 5, 1965. They were married for 53 years and had four (4) children: Rogers Kevin James, Sr., Marie McDowell, Stacey Whavers, and Tracey Bennett. On Friday, August 25, 2023, Sarah James got her heavenly wings and went to glory to be with her Lord.
Funeral Services for Lula Sarah James will be held at the Little Providence Baptist Church, 21150 Highway 43, Picayune, MS, 39466, in the Catahoula Community. The Wake will be Friday, September 1, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.; visitation on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; and the funeral service will be Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be at the Catahoula Cemetery. The repast will be in the fellowship hall of the Little Providence Baptist Church following the internment.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home
