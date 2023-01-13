Lujean Carter, 81, of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Lujean was a member of First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis. She loved traveling, singing, and was a University of Tennessee fan. She also loved her grandkids and great-grandkids, who she lovingly called her "babies."
Lujean is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Grace Weaver; her husband, Johnny N. Carter; and two brothers, Ward and Ted Weaver.
She is survived by two children, John S. Carter (Christy) and Stacy Head (Jerry); five grandkids, Michael (Stacy), Garrett (Rhodora), Perre (Sydney), Gracyn (John), and Aric; and two great-grandkids, Charlotte and Leo.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis. Visitation from 10am till 11am. Funeral service at 11am. Burial will take place at the Biloxi National Cemetery on a later date.
View and sign online tribute at bslef.com
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lujean Carter.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.