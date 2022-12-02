Lucille Draughn Fraiser passed away in Chicago, Illinois on November 29, 2022 at the age of 27 following a brief illness. Lucille was born on March 22, 1995 in Jackson, Mississippi, where she attended St Andrew’s Episcopal School until her family moved to Tupelo, MS.
There she became an All-American scholar, received the Citizenship Award, the Spirit Award from her volleyball teammates, was in the Tupelo High School Madrigals, a soloist with the Women’s Chorale, and was a member of the International Thespian Society.
The family later moved back to the Jackson area where she graduated with honors from Madison High School. Lucille performed with Madison Central Madrigal Singers. She enjoyed acting, beginning at age 6 for New Stage Theater in Jackson and later in numerous school theatrical productions and community theater with her father. She was also selected to be a member of The Mississippi Girl Choir.
Lucille loved all things Camp Bratton Green. She went every summer for eight years, every spring and fall Division of Youth weekend, and every Winter Solstice week. She called it her happy place.
Lucille recently moved to Chicago to be with friends and pursue her dreams.
Lucille was known for her loving heart and fierce spirit. She treasured her friends and family and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh.
She made a point to make all those she encountered feel important and special. She showed up when it mattered, had your back, and would defend and stand up for her loved ones should the need for it arise. Her compassion for others was second to none.
Lucille is survived by her parents, Jim Fraiser and Carole Sullivan Fraiser, sister Mary Adelyn, brother Paul and grandfather Judge John J. Fraiser Jr., and was predeceased by her grandmothers Adelyn Fraiser Stokes and Terry Draughn Sullivan, and her grandfather Dr. John C. Sullivan, Sr.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church in Bay St. Louis. Visitation at the chuch will begin at 12:00.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.