Louis Henry Lagman
Louis Henry Lagman, 91, of Slidell, LA passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Slidell, LA. He was born in New Orleans, LA and resided in Slidell, LA for the past 25+ years. He retired after 30 years from Kaiser Aluminum. Louis was a wonderful and loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Lagman; four step-sons, Black Jr., Steve, Barry and Jesse Poyadou; daughter, Kimberly Lagman; parents, Edgar & Christina Lagman; four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Freida Poyadou Lagman; daughter, Joan Lagman Dillon; son, Louis "Buddy" Lagman, Jr. (Vicki); two step-sons, Timothy Poyadou (Julie) and Tracy Poyadou and eighteen grand/great- grandchildren. The children of Louis would like to give a very special thanks to his loving and devoted caregiver, Deanna Dore-Lipps, otherwise known by Louis as "Baby Girl." Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
