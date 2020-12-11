Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Louis G. “Bubby D.” Dietrich, Jr. age 78, passed away December 7, 2020. Louis was born in New Orleans, LA and lived there until he moved to Waveland, MS in 1969. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Piccola Dumestre Dietrich, parents, Louis and Audrey Jackson Dietrich, and brother Michael P. Dietrich.
Left to cherish his memories are children, Piccola Johnston, Michael L. Dietrich, Niccola (Mike) Landers and Michelle LaFrance. Siblings, Carol Gresse, Billy Dietrich, Dickie Dietrich and Marbie Dietrich. Grandchildren, Casey, Jessica, Emma and Tia Johnston, Lacie, Michael and Dalton Dietrich, Pixie Carter, Bruce Dietrich, Kristian Koenenn and Kirk LaFrance. Also 24 great grandchildren with the 25th due any day.
The family would like to thank the staff of Canon Hospice for the love and care provided during his final days.
In honoring Bubby D’s wishes, there will not be any services. He and his wife will be buried together at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans, LA.
