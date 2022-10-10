Louis Edgard Madere III

Eddie passed away unexpectedly due to respiratory failure and lung disease while at his friend's home in Slidell, Louisiana.
Eddie was born in New Orleans, Louisiana at Southern Baptist Hospital. He attended schools in New Orleans, New York and Vermont, finishing his schooling at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). Much of his education was what he liked to call "The School of Hard Knocks". He loved art and combined his love and vision into his construction business "The Finish Man". He enjoyed restoring old wood, especially red pine and cedar, turning these pieces into beautiful restorations of old flooring, old cedar furniture, jewelry boxes and other small items.
He traveled across the country, living in New Orleans, Louisiana, Key West, Florida, Upstate New York and Southern Vermont. Even with all of his travels he loved his hometown of New Orleans, he knew the best local places to eat, where to listen to music and how to enjoy the city life.
Eddie was polite, friendly and kind with a classic New Orleans accent. Always the perfect gentleman with his slow greeting of "Hi darling, how are you doing today". He loved to talk and tell a story to anybody that was ready to listen. He would freely share his adventures and experiences, both the good and the bad, and could have a written a bestseller. He knew the struggles of no money and food scarcity and with this experience he worked every day to help other people. If you needed help, he would do whatever he could to lift you up, whether it was a job, something to eat, drink, cash, shoes, shirt or a cigarette, he would give you the last that he had.
He is predeceased in death by his father Louis "Lee" E. Madere Jr. of New Orleans, Louisiana, his mother Eugenia "Jeannie" L. Gieger of Waveland, Mississippi, his aunt Connie Beth Bermond of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and his niece Heather J. Crane of Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Anne Bleecker of Portland, Oregon, his uncle Rene R. Bermond III and wife Debbie Bermond of Perkinston, Mississippi, his aunt Margaret Madere Gonzalez, of Metairie, Louisiana, his sisters Margaret "Susan" S. Becker and her husband Douglas K. Becker of Montpelier, Vermont, Tiffany "Tiff" N. Crane, of Dushore, Pennsylvania, Margaret "Maggie" E. Madere and her husband Ashley D. Nichols of Harrison, New Jersey, and Katherine "Casey" C. Madere and her partner Justin T. Wirman of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Along with his nieces and nephews, Tedesa Gomez, Ravyn Crane, Tory Lamb, Christopher Becker, Andrew Becker and Joshua Henri Madere, and many other cousins and extended family members.
Special thanks to the many friends and family that supported and cared for Eddie during his life. Lois P. Brown and Stephanie Brown for giving Eddie love and support during the many years they were together, Randy Jordan and his wife Karen for their support and love during this difficult time, Terri Moran for supporting Eddie during hurricanes and in preparing for his remembrance gathering, Delta Moran-Colley and Fran Shubert Negrotto for their support and help along the way. Great thanks to Michael and Ellen Cochran for being Eddie’s close friends for so many years.
Of note, Eddie died outside on a hot, rainy afternoon, particular thanks goes to the St. Tammany Parish EMS Team and the St. Tammany Fire Department in the hard work they do in providing emergency care. And, to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office for providing support and kindness to Eddie's family after his death. Eddie will be greatly missed by many people.
If you want to make a donation that would reflect Eddie's wishes, these are a couple suggestions,
https://www.kingsleyhouse.org/
The Kingsley House, Empowering Children, Family and Community in New Orleans
https://justbasicsvt.org/by-laws/
The Montpelier Food Pantry, Providing Food Security for Community Members
Per Eddie's wishes, he was cremated, and no funeral or burial services are being held. His remains will be placed at The Gardens of Memory Memorial Park, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. There will be a remembrance gathering to celebrate Eddie's life. He would want for his friends and family to gather to have a drink, something good to eat and to tell a story about him. All of his family and friends are invited to attend on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 12 noon-4pm at Bayou Phillips Community Center, 9155 Harbor Drive, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
