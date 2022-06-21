Louis Davies, 53, of Pass Christian, MS passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 in Gulfport, MS.
Louis was a longtime resident of Mississippi. He was a diesel mechanic and took great pride in his work. He loved sitting around the fire cutting up with family and friends. He adored his grandchildren and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by his family, but he was a man of God and is home now.
Louis was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jeanette Clements and grandson, Kace Joseph Moran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Paula Davies; his children, Tabitha Davies Hilderbrandt (Scotty), Courtney Parker (Heath), Johnathan Moran, Ashleigh Bobbitt, and Ryan Moran (Destin); grandchildren, Kaileigh, Kaden, Jaxson, Rhyan, Kendel, Branson, Layne, Avaleigh, Jaiven, Emery, Lillian, Ryanna, and Kash.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his favorite place, Harold and Lillian’s in Clermont Harbor beginning at 3:00 PM.
