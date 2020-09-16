Louis C. Shaneyfelt, 94, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home.
Louis was born on October 24, 1925 in Cordova, AL, but spent most of his life as a resident of Hancock County.
He was beloved by so many and is survived by his wife of 70 years; Lula R Shaneyfelt, his five sons and two daughters: Calvin Shaneyfelt, Ronald Shaneyfelt (Deceased), Billy R. Boswell, Bobby L. Boswell, Buddy E. Boswell, Donna L. Baughman, and Clarice G. Wischman as well as twenty-three grandkids, twenty-five great-grandkids, two great-great grandkids, nieces, nephews and friends. Always the hard worker, Louis or “Buck” as he was known amongst his fellow ironworkers for 50+ years, Buck worked more than 35 of those with Boh Brothers of New Orleans, LA. As the patriarch of our family, he will be sorely missed but not forgotten in our hearts and our memories.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, MS at 10:00 a.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
