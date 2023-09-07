Lorraine Marie Schoen Heier departed this earthly life at the age of 90 and began her Eternal Life with her Lord on Thursday, August 3, 2023. While in the presence of her enduring CNA Kacy and in the devoted arms of her daughter Schoen, she took her last breath at 12:26pm.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, as she referred to as her twin soul, Schoen Robin Stella Heier Bonura, her adoring son-in-law J. Ross Bonura and her two step-grandchildren Mitchell W. Bonura and Camille H. Bonura; many Heier relatives; her sister-in-law Tay J. Schoen.
She was lovingly known as “Aunt Lo” to her many nieces and nephews starting with her namesake Lorraine “Lori” E. Schoen, Susan F. Schoen, Stephanie A. Schoen, Thomas J. Schoen, Jr., Robert T. Schoen (Autumn); Goddaughter Mary A. Schoen, Gerard “Jerry” L. Schoen, III (Marilyn), Anne S. Doyle (Chris), Patrick M. Schoen (Chris), Joan H. Schoen, James “Jim” T. Schoen, Lauren G. Seymour (Yolanda); Great Aunt to Patricia “Tricia” C. Cacioppo (Stephen), Christen “Christy” L. Colson, Chris Doyle, III (Brittany), Ashley D. Hellstern (Russ), Taylor L. Schoen, Yuliya L. Vickery, Hashi S. Breeding, Stephen H. Worner, Elizabeth C. Schoen, Charlotte E. Schoen, Henry C. Schoen; as well as numerous other loving family and friends; and her beloved, very best friend of 87 years Miriam “Mickey” Duplantier Schultz Ferry. She is preceded in death by her precious father Gerard Louis Schoen, Sr. (1945) who died in her arms when she was only 12 years old, her mother Stella Ravain Schoen (1989), her sister lovingly known as Baby Schoen (1928) who only lived 14 hours, brother and sister-in-law Gerard "Jerry" Louis Schoen, Jr. (1992) and Aline Crovetto Schoen (1992), brother Thomas Jacob Schoen, Sr. (2022), niece Aline Schoen Colson (2010) and her former husband Thomas John Heier, Jr. (2005).
Lorraine was born November 11, 1932, in New Orleans Louisiana. She attended St. James Major Grammar School and graduated from the Academy of the Holy Angels High School in 1950. She studied at Southwestern Business College and Spencer Business College.Lorraine’s career included being a Meteorologist Aid for the US Weather Bureau, a clerk at Western Union, Executive Secretary in the Oil and Gas Industry for Seidl and Stapp, Baroid Mud Drilling Co. and Roger, Seglund & Shaw.
In 1967, she was hired as the first Executive Secretary for the Head Coach and 5 Assistant Coaches of the inaugural year of the NFL franchise team the New Orleans Saints. In 1968, she became the Executive Secretary for the Louisiana House of Representatives in Baton Rouge for 13 legislators. That year she was also the Assistant Youth Coordinator for the City of New Orleans/Office of the Mayor for the President’s Council on Youth Opportunity. Over the course of her life, Lorraine held various positions on many civic and charitable organizational boards and committees such as the American Cancer Society, Diamondhead Newcomer’s Club, Diamondhead Community Association and the Young Life Christian Organization, just to name a few. She volunteered with different organizations such as Charity Hospital’s Candy Striper Volunteer Program, Diamondhead SPCA, Hancock County Animal Shelter and Quality Home Hospice. Lorraine’s remarkably, vivid memory and the ability to be an eloquent storyteller of her own life and family history was a gift to so many.
She lived an incredible life full of the most amazing experiences that were nothing short of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Lorraine was an artist, poet, ballroom dancer, hostess of countless parties, Queen of the Krewe of Diamondhead Mardi Gras in 1984, member of various other Mardi Gras krewes, animal lover, spiritual seeker, teacher/mentor to many and social activist. She participated in various political campaigns with her husband in Louisiana, but the most integral aspect of her life was the joy of raising her daughter, Schoen. She was also a loving devotee to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Teresa of Calcutta in her Catholic faith. She was an incredibly beautiful human being inside and out and will always be honored and known as a compassionate, kind, generous, bright light and graceful lady who saw everyone’s soul, instead of their circumstances. Lorraine lived half of her life in New Orleans and then the other half in Diamondhead, MS.
The last 5 years of which she lived with her daughter & family in Enterprise, AL.Her family would like to extend special thanks to Wiregrass Home Care of Dothan, AL and Dayspring Hospice of Enterprise, AL.Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation starting at 11am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12pm Noon in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119 on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Interment will be private
