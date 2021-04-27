Lisa Lagarde

In the early morning light of April 26th, 2021, Lisa Carol Baker Lagarde passed away peacefully and quietly in her home in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi surrounded by her husband of 36 years and her two devoted daughters.
Lisa was born on February 11th, 1961 to Marilyn Deaton Haver and John Kenneth Baker in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She grew up in Clarksdale, Mississippi, juggling cheerleading, basketball, and a job at Shankerman’s department store all while being a straight-A student. After she graduated from Clarksdale High School, she started college at Delta State University studying Business. She finished her undergraduate tenure at The University of Southern Mississippi, where she met her husband, Alan Joseph Lagarde.
After college, Lisa moved to Dallas with Alan and started her career, first as a Bridal Buyer at Zales Corp and later as a Watch Buyer at Bailey Banks and Biddle, a position she held for eighteen years. She then moved onto Christian Dior as Vice President of Watches North America, and finished her career as an Account Executive at Tag Heuer.
While in Dallas, Lisa raised three children with her husband: Ali, John and Lydia. They were parishioners of St. Rita Catholic Church and lived there until Lisa and Alan moved to their home in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi in 2015.
Lisa was a peacemaker, a problem-solver, and made friends with everyone she came across. To know her was to be loved by her. Her career was her greatest passion and her tenacity garnished her the nickname “The Velvet Hammer” which she wore as a badge of honor. She neatened the shelves while she waited in line at the grocery store and loved to send flowers more than she loved receiving them.
Lisa had a thing for Gingko leaves, the color purple, lady bugs, and tiny trinkets that people gave her as gifts that she cherished for years and displayed on the windowsill.
She took pride in her yard, which was filled with dozens of flowers, plants, and trees that she carefully pruned and tended to in her free time.
Lisa passed after having metastatic breast cancer for almost seven years. She was preceded in death by her brother John, her father Kenneth, and her son John. She is survived by her husband, Alan, her daughters, Ali and Lydia, her mother, Marilyn, her sister and brother, Kim and Doug, and hundreds of cousins, uncles, aunts, neighbors, and beloved friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with funeral services to follow, starting at noon. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.