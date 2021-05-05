Memorial Services for Lisa "Country Girl" Maria Hall Ladner, age 58, of Lakeshore, MS who passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 will be held, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM in Annunciation Catholic Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM service time.
Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Father Sebastian Tekkedath will officiate the service.
A native of Kiln, MS, she was a Bartender and a member of Annunciation Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph R. Hall and Mary Lillian Lott Hall; sisters, Mary Ellen Hall Bilbo, Paulette Ann Hall Henley, and Johnnie Margaret Hall.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 31 devoted years, Jacob V. Ladner, Jr.; sisters, Nancy Sue Hall (Jim) Manlove, Donna L. Hall (Ira) Lossett, and Kay Louise Hall (Michael) Palombo; brother, David Roy Hall; a very special niece, Amanda Kay Lovelace Pidgeon; her dear nephew and Godchild, Jonathon Jude Henley; numerous nieces and nephews; fur-baby, Rocky Top.
Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
