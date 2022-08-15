Lionel Lloyd Ladner, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Lloyd is survived by his children Brett J. Ladner (Stacey), Rachel L. Denley (Ronney), Rayne L. Serio (Alfred), and also survived by his 6 grandchildren, Brett Ladner, Jr. (Whitney), Shelby Serio Necaise (Raygan), Ryan Denley, Gabrielle Ladner (Griffin), Regan Denley and Colby Serio, his 3 great-grandchildren Carleigh, Blair and Laityn and by 9 nieces and 9 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Christeen Geraci Ladner, his parents, Lionel Lloyd Ladner, Sr. and Gladys Mae Monteleone, and his siblings, his sisters, Grace Eva Courrege and Ella Rose Dummet, his brothers, Donald Ladner, Benny Monteleone, Elvin Monteleone and Eddie Monteleone.
He proudly served his country in the U S Navy. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as the Yardmaster after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Joppa Temple in Woolmarket, MS. He was a member of Bible Fellowship Church for over 28 years.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Service on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 4:00 PM in the Lakeshore Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bible Fellowship Church, 7030 Menge Ave, Pass Christian, MS 39571
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS is serving the family.
