Funeral service will be held Saturday July 24, 2021 at 11 am., visitation at 9 am., until 11 am., at New Hope Baptist Church, 16288 White Road, Pearlington, MS., for Linda Joyce Jackson age 71 of Pearlington, MS., who died Sunday July 18, 2021 at Driftwood Nursing Home. Gulfport MS., She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, sung in the choir and was a kitchen assistant. She attended Velena C. Jones High School, in Bay St. Louis, MS. She worked for the Botlhe Family, in Pearlington, MS.,
Survivors include: 2 daughters, Glenda M. Jackson of Bay St. Louis, MS., Tijuna “TT” (Matt) Page of Slidell, LA., 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one Godson John Burnett, 2 brothers, C.H. Jackson and Donald (Margaret) Jackson of Waveland, MS., 4 sisters, Glorial J Toco and Rosa (Willie) Jackson Thomas, of Waveland, MS., Debroah A. Moore of Slidell, LA., Deloris (Ken) Mitchell,of Bethlehem, PA., a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her daughter, Charmine R. Jackson, son Gregory Jackson, parents, Thaddeous and Arletha Jackson, grand parents, Percy and Leona Peters, siblings, Robert Jackson, Thaddeous Jackson, James Peters, and Iris D. Jackson. Burial in the New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
