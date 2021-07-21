On the afternoon of Monday, July 19, 2021, Linda French Wittmann returned home to her God and her late husband, Kenneth “Kenny” C. Wittmann, Sr. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 19, 1941, the eldest daughter of the late Doris Hill French and Bennie French, Jr. A Mississippi Coast native, Linda spent her life in Pass Christian, leaving only to attend Spring Hill College, in Mobile, Alabama and then Sisters of Mercy School of Nursing in New Orleans, from which she obtained her RN. For 42 years, until she retired from Gulfport Memorial Hospital, Linda served the community she loved as a nurse. She had a discerning eye and high standards for everyone, including herself. No matter the time, location or attire, she would gently remind everyone to “put on a little lipstick.” She was quick to critique and quicker to praise. She was witty and understatedly funny. She was stoic and poised, but warm to those who had the blessing of knowing her. This compassion led her to be an indiscriminate fan of animals. She had a little extra fight in her soul for the underdog, as her beloved companion and guardian, Yazoo, would agree. She was the family historian and photo keeper; her notes and journals full of exquisite, unique, almost art-like penmanship. She chronicled moments and events, big and small, from the beginning to the end, leaving her family with a treasured record. She loved holidays—and the décor—and would never decline a request for an over-the-top holiday wreath or garland. And just like her mother, she enjoyed working in the yard and refinishing furniture. But as much as she loved, there was nothing she loved as much as her family. She was proud, so unwaveringly proud, of the people she loved. Her life—and most of the stories in it—began with her husband of 50 years, Kenny. How delighted they must be, to see one another again. Linda is survived by her five children, Kenneth C. “Casey” Wittmann, Jr. (Monica), Kim Wittmann Necaise (Mark), Krissy Wittmann Vincent (Chris), Kerry Wittmann and Kyle Wittmann (Carol) and her twelve grandchildren—six granddaughters and six grandsons—Bailey, Witt and Reid Vincent, Emily and Alex Necaise, Sydney, Anna and Kade Wittmann, Parker and Taylor Slade, and Kyler and Langdon Wittmann. She is also survived by her sister, Laurie French Morrow (Tommy), brother, Bennie French, III (Natasha) and numerous nieces, nephews, nurses and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to your local Humane Society, Southern Wildlife Rescue, or the charity of your choosing. Visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pass Christian, MS from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Pass Christian, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.