Linda Darlene King, 76, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on August 7, 2023.
Linda was born on September 24, 1946 to Evelyn and Alvin Hagler in Nashville, TN. Linda graduated from D’Iberville High School in 1964 and went on to mother four children. Linda was an excellent cook who loved entertaining, taking pride in creating a colorful and imaginative environment for her family and friends. She also enjoyed spoiling her dogs.
Linda was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alexandria Gable.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne King; brother, Glenn Hagler (Debbie); sister, Barbara Grieb; and four children, Darren Dutil, Jason Gable, Rebecca Allaigre (Jerome), and Valerie Mardis (Tandon), along with nine grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friend, Amanda Moran.
No services will be held at this time.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Darlene King.
