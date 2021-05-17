Linda Bowen Garth, age 74, of Waveland, passed away on May 13, 2021.
Mrs. Garth was born in Battle Creek, MI to Judy Smith Bowen and Odis Clyde Bowen. She was a longtime resident of Waveland. She was dedicated to her family and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Daniel Garth (Dawn) of Florida, Jeffery Dewayne Garth (Tracy), and Judy Darlene Garth; sister, Lea Bowen Patrick (Donnie); grandchildren, Jeannie Garth Wheeler (Leon), Bowen Dewayne Garth (Allison), John Favaloro, Jr., and Harley Daniel Garth; great grandson, Matthew Wheeler.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland, from 12:00 - 2:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm and burial will be in Waveland Cemetery.
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
