Lilly Elizabeth Buras, 15 months old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in her parent's arms.
Visitation will be Saturday February 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Revive Church, 60456 North Military Road, Slidell LA 70461.
Funeral services will be Saturday February 18, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Revive Church, 60456 North Military Road, Slidell LA 70461.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held following the services, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Memorial Gardens of Picayune, MS, 2618 Hwy 43 S, Picayune, MS 39466.
Lilly was a brave and happy little girl. She loved her dog and cats. She enjoyed going on walks on the beach and playing in the pool. Lilly always had a smile on her face especially to take a picture. She loved being around people and taking in the world. Her favorite place to visit was the aquarium where she fell in love with the penguins. Most of all she loved being around her mom and dad and the people that she loved.
Lilly was preceded in death by her grandfather, Butch Buras.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, James and Lauren Buras; her grandparents, Larsen and Beth Drake, and Glenda Buras; her uncles and aunts, Trey Drake, Vanessa
Benson (Mike), Jeremy Buras (Marie), Stephen Buras (Missy) and cousins.
The family asks that anyone wanting to show their love for Lilly, send flowers to Revive Church, 60456 North Military Road, Slidell LA 70458.
Flowers can be ordered from Petals and Stems in Slidell, LA. https://petalsandstemsslidell.com
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.