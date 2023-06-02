Lillian Olson Schaeffer Baxter, a native of Bay St. Louis, died on May 29, 2023 at the age of 100.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, Osmund Carl Olson and Josephine Boardman Olson; brother, Bill Olson; and two husbands, Herbert Schaeffer and JC Baxter.
She is survived by two children, Herbert (Dale) Schaeffer and Carol (John) Williams; three grandchildren, Tucker (Kristen), Jerry (Kristin) and Rusty Schaeffer; four great-grandchildren, Sophie, Anabelle, Ethan, and Lillian Schaeffer; sister, Jo (Frank) VanDevender; as well as several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
As a member of The Greatest Generation, she lived her life to the fullest enjoying many achievements, activities, and hobbies.
She leaves behind a loving family, step-family, and friends to cherish her memory.
She has requested that there be no service. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contribution to St. Augustine Seminary, C/O Society of the Divine Word, 199 Seminary Dr., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520. Donations can also be made in her name at www.DivineWord-USS.org.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lillian Baxter.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.