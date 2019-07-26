Lillian Newman Arnold
Lillian Newman Arnold, 95, of Waveland, MS passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Waveland. Mrs. Arnold was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland. Born and raised in New Orleans, moved to Waveland in 1967. She loved gardening, playing cards, bingo, music, dancing, playing jacks with her children, and making people laugh. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Gilbert Newman Jr. and Jack Arnold, Sr.; son, Gilbert J. Newman III; brother, Lodias David; and two sisters, Estelle Barras and Lou Broussard. Survived by her son, Arnold F. Newman, Sr., (Sue) of Slidell, LA; three daughters, June A Keppler also of Slidell, LA; Charlotte R. Sterling (Larry) of Pass Christian, MS; Dee N. Turner (James) of Lucedale, MS; brother, Numa K. David (Phyllis) of Louisiana; sister, Verna Martinez of Waveland, MS; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow immediately after Mass at St. Clare Catholic Church. Interment will be private on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Greenwood Cemetery & Mausoleum at 5190 Canal Blvd. New Orleans, LA. 70124. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.