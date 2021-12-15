Lillian LaFrance Lott, 92, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Mrs. Lott was a lifetime resident of Bay St. Louis and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilary "Tinker" Lott; parents, Jules & Fannie Ladner LaFrance; siblings, Charles, Edgar, and Jules "Poss" LaFrance, Adelaide LaFrance Herring, Lester LaFrance, Alvina LaFrance Tartavoulle, and Leona LaFrance Fayard.
Mrs. Lott is survived by two sons, Danny Lott (Monica) of Bay St. Louis, MS and Donald W. Lott of Mobile, AL; daughter, Darlene L. Forte (Jerry) of Pass Christian, MS; five grandchildren, Kassie Lott, Lauren Kulikowski (Timmy), Alyssa Poe (Tim), Jeremy Forte, and Danica Lott; two great-grandchildren, Wrigley and Knox Kulikowski; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Visitation was Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 1:00 pm. Interment was at Bayou Caddy Cemetery in Ansley, MS.
Mrs. Lott spent a lot of time over the past years in the hospital and the family would like to thank the staff at Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock for the wonderful and loving care they provided every single minute she was there. Also a special thanks to the staff at Woodland Village Nursing Center.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis was in charge of arrangements.
