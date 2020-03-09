Lillian Jane Cuevas was embraced by the angels on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 8:35 p.m.
She was born in Bay St. Louis, MS, on Jan. 19, 1935, to Lillian Maynard Taconi and Joseph E. Taconi, in the front room of the little house on Second Street which is now the Mockingbird Cafe.
She met and married Ellis C. Cuevas 59 years ago.
She worked as a CNA at Hancock Medical Center in the nursery for 26 years.
After her retirement, she loved and took care of animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Joseph Taconi.
She is survived by her husband, Ellis C. Cuevas; sister Mabel T. Monti (Tony); nieces Denise Monti, Amy Monti Corr (Kerry) and Susan Monti; great-niece Kathryn Moran (T.J.); and great-nephew Matthew Corr (Katie); and two great-great nieces.
She was a life-long member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis.
Services will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis. Visitation is 10 a.m.-noon; service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County, P.O. Box 2274, Bay St. Louis, MS 39521-2274.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff on the seventh floor of Memorial Hospital in Gulfport and Amada Senior Care.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
