Our beautiful "Lil Red" Elizabeth Naomi Stephens returned to the arms of her father in heaven Monday, May 3, 2021.
In her short 15 months with us she brought pure sunshine and joy into our lives!
She was preceded in death by her sister, Brailey Stephens; maternal grandfather, John Matthew Stephens; great-grandmother, Naomi Scott and uncle, J.D. Stephens.
She is survived by her parents, Kenneth Wayne Crowe, Jr. and Desrae Nicole Stephens Crowe; paternal grandmothers, Barbara Crowe and Ruth Rush; paternal grandfathers, David Rush and Kenneth Crowe; maternal grandmothers, Jennifer Williams and Jennifer Schwartz; maternal grandfathers, Kenny Wilson and Chris Leitz; four brothers, Noah Matthew Stephens, Kaleb Crowe, Jayce Moran and Charles Crowe and three sisters, Alexxis Guidry, Haley Crowe and Arianna Crowe.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
