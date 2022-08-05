Leland Ray Kendrick, M.D., age 70, passed away July 29, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Isaac and Della Mae Kendrick; his sister, Linda Sue Kendrick; father-in-law, Henry Pete Thigpen; and his grandparents, Horace and Lula Bilbo Jerrell, and Zollie and Mazilla Kendrick.
Leland is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Melinda Kay Kendrick; his children, Jessica Necaise (Rodney), and Jennifer Kendrick; his siblings, Lemuel Kendrick (Stacie), and Lavern Kendrick (Margaret); his grandchildren, Courtney Kendrick, Anna Necaise, and Dean Necaise; his in laws, Roger and Christina Whitney, Ruth Preston, and Ray and Jeanette Thigpen; and his beloved dog, Lil Bit.
Leland was a native of Picayune, MS and a current resident of Waveland, MS. He attended the University of Ole Miss Pharmacy School and the University of Medical School. Leland was the top of his class in Medical School and was Alpha Omega Alpha and a Phi Kappa Phi member. He was a pharmacist at Slidell for 8 years and worked as a Family Practitioner for 30 years in Waveland. Leland’s was a member of First Baptist Church, Waveland and his interests were studying the bible, the Constitution, and he was a devout Trump supporter in the Republican Party.
A visitation will be 2-3pm, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis. A funeral service will be 3pm, after the visitation.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
