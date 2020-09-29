Lee Buckley Klein, Sr., 84 of Bay St. Louis, entered into his eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 27th. Lee was born June 12, 1936, the third of six children to Frank & Claudia (Cuevas) Klein. He grew up in the marsh in and around Clermont Harbor. An original “swamp person”, Lee literally loved the outdoors and spent as much time as possible hunting and fishing. He graduated from Bay High, a member of the Class of 1954 and continued on the Pearl River Community College. After graduating PRCC, Lee joined the US Army as a dental technician where he learned dental prosthetics. While stationed at Walter Reed in Washington, a local young lady caught his eye. Lee married Marie Gehermann August 13, 1958 and brought her home to Bay St. Louis after his discharge. Lee was not one to sit idly by and went to work at a dental lab in New Orleans where he stayed for 13 years before deciding to open K & M Dental Lab in the Bay area. Wanting to serve his community even more, Lee ran for Justice Court Judge in 1972 and served in that position until his retirement in 2000. He also served as City Court Judge in Waveland and Judge Pro-tem in Bay St. Louis. A faithful and active Catholic, Judge Klein was a member and lecturer at St. Ann, as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge #429 in Bay St. Louis. An avid hunter and fisherman his entire life, he is remembered as a truly wonderful husband and father, taking his boys with him most everywhere he went. A loving and devoted family man, Lee adored his grand and great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded by his parents, Frank & Claudia Klein; brothers Frank Jr. and John Klein, Sr., and one sister, Sue Sellier. Left to cherish his many memories are: his loving wife of 62 years, Marie; their two daughters, Lynn (Royce) Caruso of Huntsville, AL and Lisa Klein of Clinton, MS, and two sons, Lee (Sharon) and Steve (Jeannie) Klein, all of Lakeshore; and his sisters Claudia Lang, also of Lakeshore and Kathleen (Jerry) Ladner of White Cypress Lakes. Lee leaves a legacy of ten grandchildren and twelve great-grands, along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors through the years. Funeral service plans are set for Friday, Oct. 2nd, with the location to be determined. Updated arrangements will be posted online at www.trinityfunerals.net as soon as possible. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Klein family in their time of need, asking everyone to Keep Marie and everyone in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital,
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.