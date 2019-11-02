Lawrence Sandy Williams, Jr.
Lawrence Sandy Williams, Jr., 79, a resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away, October 28, 2019 in Biloxi, MS.
He was born on April 28, 1940 in Bay St. Louis, MS, son of the late Lawrence Sandy and Sarah Lloyd Williams. Lawrence attended Mississippi Vocational College, now known as Mississippi Valley State University, May 28, 1962, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts.
Lawrence spent his working career as a schoolteacher, employed at the Mississippi Power Company, supervisor at John P. Stennis Space Center, and various other careers. He was drafted in the Army, August 8, 1963, served in Germany during the Vietnam War and Honorably Discharged on July 31, 1969. He also volunteered as a Sunday school teacher at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church for several years in the 1980’s.
During his later days, he volunteered at the Adult Center in Bay St. Louis, spending time with others and mastering his talents in creating ceramic figurines.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Sandy and Sarah Lloyd Williams; two sons, Joseph Carl McMillon and Nathaniel Joseph Williams.
Lawrence is survived by one sister: Edwina Williams of Alabama; two brothers: Clevand Williams (Rose) and Thaddeus Williams, both of Bay St. Louis; one daughter, Jennifer Williams of Evans, GA; two grandsons: Nathaniel Williams, Jr of West Point, MS and Devon Robertson; four granddaughters: Brittany Brown of Baltimore, MD, Nche’ Williams of Columbus, GA; Natalie Wilson of Greenville, SC; and Maya Anderson of Evans, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Lawrence Sandy Williams Jr. will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Biloxi Veteran Affairs Cemetery at 9:00 am.
