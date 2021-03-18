Laurie Ann Fredrickson (Foell), age 63, of Waveland, MS, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2021. She was born on August 29, 1957 in Meriden, CT to Dorothy Kronenberger Eremita and Alfred E. Foell. Laurie grew up in Meriden and at a young age lived in Queens, NY, later moving to East Hampton, CT where she graduated from East Hampton High School in 1975. Early on, Laurie lived in San Diego, CA and worked for the phone company there before moving to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where she worked for Casino Magic, Isle of Capri Casino, and Silver Slipper Casino. Laurie had an adventurous spirit. She loved traveling, boating, snow skiing, going to the beach and countless other activities. She enjoyed Mardi Gras season, Cruisin’ the Coast, and many other festivals. She also volunteered and helped anyone she could. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kelsey Fredrickson (Donovan Grimes); her granddaughter, Kyla Grimes; and her best friend, her dog Beau, all of Diamondhead, MS. She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy K Eremita (Michael); sisters, Deborah Foell, Melinda Dumond (Frank) all of East Hampton; her sister, Beverly Butcher of Peoria, AZ; Elizabeth Foell of Mesa, AZ; her brothers, Rock Foell of Meriden and Michael Foell of Cheshire, CT; nieces, Ashlee Saitta (Mike) and their children, Logan and Haylee of East Hampton; Megan Butcher and her children, Alexia and Aiden of AZ; nephews, Matt Dumond (Brittany) and children, Aaron, Hayden and Kaia; Damien Dumond and Jacob Tedder all of East Hampton. She is also survived by several aunts, cousins and the many friends she has made along the way.She was predeceased by her father, Alfred E Foell; her niece, Jennifer and nephew, TJ; her grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside services and burial were held Friday March 19, 2021 at Rotten Bayou Cemetery, Diamondhead, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
