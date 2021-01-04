With a heavy heart, the family of Laura Ladner would like to announce her passing with the following obituary:
Mrs. Laura Marie Ladner, age 78, a life-long resident of Waveland, Mississippi and active community member of Hancock County, passed from this life and returned to her heavenly home on January 1, 2021.
Born November 19, 1942 at her familyʻs home in Waveland, Mississippi, Laura was the second of seven children of Chris and Marie Ladner. Laura attended Gulfview Elementary and was a 1961 graduate of Bay High School. Following her passion for trends and fashion, she attended Chrisʻs Cosmetology School where she became a licensed beautician. She was co-owner of Laura Linʻs Salon in Waveland before moving to Ramseyʻs Beauty Salon in Bay Saint Louis, where she later retired.
While one of Lauraʻs many passions included styling trendy hair, she was an extremely talented and skilled crochet and cross stitcher. She spent many days and nights working on pieces that she would later give to babies and family members. Laura also enjoyed great music, dancing, traveling, Mardi Gras season, cheering on the New Orleans Saints and snacking on crackers and butter; however, nothing compared closely to the love she held for her family. She was present in the lives of those she loved and was the biggest fan to all of her many family members, especially her nieces and nephews. She never missed an opportunity to support her family and could always be counted on to show up to cheer them on no matter the occasion. She was more than a sister, aunt, and cousin; to many around her, she was a mother-figure and best friend. Lauraʻs love for her family was given unconditionally and with her whole heart.
Not only did Lauraʻs heart have a lot of love and space for her family and friends, it was also extraordinarily received as an organ donation from Oschner's in 2003, blessing Laura with more years, experiences and tender moments with her loved ones. This gracious gift was uniquely used by Laura in that she shared an abundance of joy, love and faith with all those around her. To know her, was to love her. She was a soft spoken and giving soul, and what she gave, she gave with her whole heart.
Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Ladner, mother, Marie Evelyn Bourgeois, her loving dad, Christopher Ladner and her older brother, “Bubba,” George Day.
Among those to cherish and keep her memories alive are her siblings Carlos Ladner of Bay Saint Louis,Miss., Marie Green of Bay Saint Louis, Miss., Marline (Bobby) Knesel of Kiln, Miss., Alice Ray of Lakeshore, Miss., Tommy (Trish) Ladner of Lakeshore, Miss., sister-in-law Irma Day of Bay Saint Louis, Miss., along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Laura Ladner will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Saint Clare Cathloic Church in Waveland, Mississippi from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at noon. Burial to follow in the Lakeshore Cemetery.
The Ladner family would like to give a special thank you to Woodland Village, Canon Hospice and all the health care providers who cared for Laura during her final days, as well as a sincere and humble ʻThank youʻ to the Angel Organ Donor and donorʻs family who gave us many blessed years with our beloved Laura. We are eternally grateful for that gift and act of selfless love. May her kindness, love and infectious smile forever radiate in our hearts.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
