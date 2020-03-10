Funeral service will held Sat. March 14, 2020 at 11 am in Morning Star Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS., for La' Mar Henry age 30 of Waveland, MS., who died March 1, 2020. Rev. Leo Hawkins will officiate at the service, assisted by Rev. Roderick Deflanders. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. He was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS., he was a landscraper. Survivors include: 1 sister LaShanda Gorman of Bay St. Louis, MS., 2 brothers LaShan Henry of Bay St. Louis, MS., Keith Crawford of Pass Christian, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and relatives and friends, .preceded in death by mother Shantele Gorman, grandmother, Gloria Jean Gorman, grandfather, Robert Henry Sr., and Joel Wilkerson, uncle Parrnell Gorman. Visitation will be held Sat. March 14, 2020 from 9 am., until 11 am., in Morning Star Baptist Church, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. The family request memorial be made to Morning Star in lieu of flowers.
