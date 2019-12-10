Kyra Olivia Smith
Kyra Smith, 30, of Bay St. Louis, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Kiln. She attended Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church. Kyra will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Kyra was preceded in death by her father Michael Smith, her parrin Shawn McSweeney, and grandparents Frank and Lucille Ellis and Emelda Miles. Kyra is survived by her mother Debbie Ellis Smith of Kiln, brother Brandon Ellis of Kiln and one nephew. She leaves behind her precious girls Giulianna and Danika. The girls Nana and Poppa Terri and Sammy Vance of Bay St. Louis. She also leaves many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Kyra has a special scripture. Psalm 62:5-6 My soul, wait silently for God alone, for my expectation is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense ; I shall not be moved. Kyra continually asked for strength from our Heavenly Father to watch over her girls through their lives. She also asked for forgiveness to those who she sinned against. She stated “They are equally a Child of God” just as she is. Kyra’s final resting place is Lakeshore Cemetery. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.