Kimberly Lee Rito, 58, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Bay St. Louis.
Mrs. Rito had been a resident of Bay St. Louis for 30 years. She was a Broker Associate of Coldwell Banker and a member of the National Associates of Real Estate. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother Billy Montalbano.
Survived by her husband, Daryl Rito; two daughters, Mysti Buchanan and Kasey Lucore; parents, Vida Bergeron and John Montalbano; grandson, Mason brother, Michael Montalbano; one niece and three nephews.
A Memorial Service was held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS. The family received guests from 3:30 pm until service time.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
