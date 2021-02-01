Hey this is Kim… Kim Ronald Jones and I have been told, I passed away on Wednesday January 27, 2021. I can’t really remember but what I do remember, I was born to my mom Mary Lou Jones and my dad William Jones, December 15,1954 in Malvern, Arkansas. Go Hogs! I was an only child. My mom and dad knew they couldn’t do any better than me. I loved my football almost as much as my wife and family, even though the Hogs season sucked this year as did the Dallas Cowboys, but I blame COVID. At least the cheerleaders are entertaining. I have loved and been loved by my wonderful, caring, battle-ax, Vicki Jones. She has been my rock and without her I would have been empty and probably died much sooner. It is with a heavy heart that I leave her behind just for now but I know she is in good hands. I will always be there for y’all to the very end. I never met a stranger, especially one who was a firefighter. I guess I just enjoyed the conversation. Just ask me and I will tell you… Oh wait you can’t. Damn it! Well just ask my sons, Coker Jones, Kipp Jones, Chris Jones (Oh wait, no he’s here with me) or Korri-don Jones they will tell you all about their father. They knew me well and I know they will handle things I leave behind. But if my sons don’t know the answer, then ask Lucas Jones, my grandson. He can tell you all about Papa Kim as well. I wish I could be there to watch my grandson grow into the man I know he will become. To the Firefighters, I will miss the brotherhood and the family, everyone of you were my family, from the local to the out-of-state Firefighters. You all showed me community when our community was most in need. Thank you. I am gone for now but I will check-in from time to time when those tones go off and I hear one of my Firefighters is in need. It was my greatest honor serving for 51 years beside each of you and serving our community together. I am told there will be a Firefighter send off in my honor in the very near future. Contact one of my firefighters at West Hancock County Fire and Rescue for details. They will steer you in the right direction. I would like to be there to see the tremendous show they put on, I know you will throw one heck of a party. I love you all, this is Kim Jones……I’m 10-7. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
