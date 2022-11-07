Kim “Pot” Favre, 62, native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in Kiln, MS. He was born November 1, 1960 to the late Milton and Agnes Favre. Pot was one of 7 children.
He is preceded in death by his siblings; M.J. Favre, Eric Favre, Alan Favre, and Cheryl Record.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Necaise Favre; two daughters, Abbie Schmitt (Ray) and Kasie Johnson (Paul); five grandchildren, Landen Trout, Kaulen Drake, Elijah David, Naomi Grace, and Eve Elizabeth; and sisters, Cynthia Warner (Jay), Vicki Rheaume (Eddie).
His hobbies were: hunting, fishing, cooking, and spoiling his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He will be missed always.
A graveside service will be held at Bayou CoCo Cemetery in Kiln, MS, Wednesday November 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Please deliver any flowers to Bayou CoCo Cemetery the morning of service.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kim Favre.
